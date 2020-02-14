Red, white, and pink are the true colors not by chance,
Swirling all together for a magical, happy dance.
Flowers and candy are perfect in every way,
To celebrate anyone on Valentine’s Day.
To the sad and lonely who are stuck in the dark,
Your card or call can bring much joy to their broken heart.
Celebrating someone whether near or far away,
Bringing joy to each heart on this special day.
Sending something amazing to a loved one will seem
Magical to each party, and the receiver will simply gleam.
A card or a gift is the perfect way to say,
To family or a friend, “Happy Valentine’s Day!”
Linda Andersen,
Buena Vista
