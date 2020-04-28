Local animal lovers can get “custom poorly hand-drawn portraits” of their animal friends by donating $20 or more to Ark-Valley Humane Society.
Anyone interested in receiving a drawing should fill out a form at ark-valley.org/arkvalley-events/good-pet-bad-portrait.
The nonprofit’s Good Pet/Bad Portrait Fundraiser will raise money to help the shelter’s animals. It will continue until the stay-at-home order is lifted.
“One thing you need to know is we are a lot better at caring for animals than drawing them,” an Ark-Valley Humane Society press release stated. “Our volunteers, who have never claimed to be artists, are standing by to do their best and create a true masterpiece – or at least a goofy doodle that will bring a laugh.”
The age of participating “artists” varies, starting at age 5.
The shelter is also looking for volunteers to help with the drawings. No artistic qualifications are required to participate. If interested, email Jennajgeldreich@ark-valley.org.
