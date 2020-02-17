Meals on Wheels
Meals are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. Each lunch is served with milk. Most are served with bread and butter.
Congregate meals
The Upper Arkansas Area Agency on Aging Nutrition Program provides congregate meals with the same menus, served at noon Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Fourth and E streets, Salida. Call 539-3342 before 9:30 a.m. for congregate meal reservations. Cost for a meal is a voluntary contribution for seniors age 60 and older; people younger than 60 pay $11.
Transportation to the Episcopal Church is available to senior citizens by Chaffee Shuttle; call 530-8980.
Meals on Wheels/congregate meals
- Tuesday: Swiss steak, mushroom sauce, smashed red potatoes, seasoned greens, vegetable salad with light Italian dressing, an orange and whole wheat bread with butter.
- Thursday: Taco salad, salsa, tomato, lettuce, strawberry applesauce, flan custard and cornbread with butter.
- Friday: Smothered chicken, cornbread stuffing, peas and carrots, cauliflower and broccoli and applesauce Waldorf salad.
- Salida High School
- Monday: Spaghetti, green beans, cheese breadstick, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
- Tuesday: Carnitas tacos, refried beans, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
- Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, dinner rolls, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
- Thursday: Chicken Parmesan sandwich, Tuscan broccoli, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Salida Middle School
- Monday: Chicken à la king, biscuits and honey, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
- Tuesday: Barbecue pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
- Wednesday: Bean and cheese burrito, seasoned veggies, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
- Thursday: Chicken nuggets, seasoned tater tots, dinner roll, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Longfellow Elementary School
- Monday: Meatball subs, green beans, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
- Tuesday: Roasted pork dinner, mashed potatoes and roll, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
- Wednesday: Hot dogs and baked beans, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
- Thursday: Honey lime chicken, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.