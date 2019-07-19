Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High around 85F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.