Salidan Rob Dubin will present a free program, “9 Insights for an Extraordinary Life,” at 6 p.m. Saturday at A Church, 419 D St.
The event is also a potluck dinner.
The 25-minute program is a reflection on life lessons the Dubins learned in their 17-year sailing voyage around the world.
When Dubin turned 42, he and his wife, Dee, retired, sold their home in Denver, bought a sailboat and took off for a three-year sabbatical in the Caribbean.
Their planned three-year hiatus turned into 17 years living on a sailboat and sailing all the way around the world.
When the Dubins completed their circumnavigation of the world, they sold their boat and settled in Salida.
Dubin said, “Star-filled nights on the ocean provided tens of thousands of hours of meditation and contemplation, and meeting natives from numerous cultures opened our eyes to different ways of seeing the world.”
The talk incorporates what Dubin said the couple learned, plus how they “became their most authentic selves, faced our fears, lived in the moment and more.”
