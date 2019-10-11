Fall is the most beautiful time of year
When leaves change color like a watery tear.
The crisp air we feel in the early morning
Gives the landscape and us a very clear warning.
That brisker days are around the bend,
And the time change is coming without any end.
The first snow is upon us as we gather produce we’ve grown,
Getting veggies in quickly so we can share them with neighbors, not alone.
Welcoming the seasons as they roll into town,
Grateful for a gorgeous summer as weather changes abound.
Thankful for the blessings and harvest that we’ve gathered,
Another season is welcomed as we enjoy this gorgeous weather.
Linda Andersen,
Buena Vista
