Bell-ringing season has begun, and the Salvation Army is seeking teams of volunteers from charitable and other organizations to participate in the annual effort to generate money to help local residents in need.
Donations collected by volunteers help those in need here in Chaffee County, according to a press release. Ten percent of the money raised is kept by the parent organization, and 90 percent is used directly to help Chaffee County residents.
In the past year, assistance checks have aided 52 individuals and families locally. Donations may help pay rent or utilities, assist with a medical or dental procedure or help in certain other special situations.
More than $26,500 was raised last year, and Chaffee County aims to surpass that figure in 2019 with the help of more community volunteers.
Anyone whose organization is interested in participating this year should contact Lea Johnson at 719-530-2526.
