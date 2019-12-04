The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Billie Love Chapter 2286, will host its annual holiday luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Jan’s Restaurant, 304 U.S. 24 N., Buena Vista.
Guests are welcome, according to a press release.
For more information, call Jean Hanfelt, 719-539-6467, or President Ted Van Hintum, 719-395-5648.
