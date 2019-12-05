Ark Valley Helping Hands will host a holiday party from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 7 Poncha Blvd.
The gathering, for volunteers, members and supporters, coincides with Colorado Gives Day, according to a press release.
Refreshments and entertainment will be provided.
Those needing help getting to the event can contact coordinator Sara Ward at 719-530-1198 or email info@avhelpinghands.org.
