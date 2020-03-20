Salida Pregnancy Resource Center announced it has diapers, baby wipes, formula and baby food available to anyone in the community during the COVID-19 emergency.
Center officials said in a press release that their supplies of wipes, formula and baby food are limited, so they are asking for people who can to donate any extra baby wipes, formula or baby food they may have or are able to buy in a store. The center also could use diapers in sizes 4, 5 and 6.
Call 719-539-7436 to provide donated items or to request any of these items.
The office will staffed from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays.
Anyone who has an urgent situation can contact the center through its website, salidapregnancycenter.com, or message through the Salida Pregnancy Resource Center Facebook page. Both avenues are monitored every day so the center can respond right away.
