Today
Buena Vista
9:30-11 a.m. – Junior Rangers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife is an opportunity for kids ages 5-11 to explore the natural world at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. This week’s topic is Interview with a Bug. cpw.state.co.us or 719-539-3771 for info.
6-7:30 p.m. – Mountain Mantra plays classic rock and blues for Concerts in the Park in McPhelemy Park.
Salida
5:30-7 p.m. – Creative Mixer, a social event for musicians, dancers, writers, artists, art lovers and community members, features artist Mary Hansen Wolfe and musicians The Wail’n Hennies at Salida SteamPlant Paquette and Diesslin galleries, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Free admission and munchies. Everyone welcome. salidacouncilforthearts.org.
6-8 p.m. – Bluegrass Jam Session at Rocky Mountain Guitar Co., 133 E. First St. Take an instrument(s) and a tune to share. For more information contact Tom Plant at tom.plant@mac.com or Dale Anderson at dzen29@yahoo.com.
6-8 p.m. – Blue Recluse plays the blues for a free Thursdays at Six concert in Riverside Park on Sackett Avenue.
7:30 p.m. – Bonnie Culpepper performs a free show at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
Friday
Buena Vista
4:30-6:30 p.m. – “Once Upon a Time in the West” art show and reception for Buena Vista artist Paul Kethley at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave.
5-8 p.m. – The Landward Rogues perform at House Rock Kitchen, 421 E. Main St.
6-8 p.m. – Intro to Glass Blowing at Vulcan Glass Art Studio, 33109 CR 361. Participants will make a small piece of wearable jewelry to take home after the class. Attendees must be 13 years old or older. Cost is $50, register by emailing vulcanglassart@gmail.com or by calling 630-800-6878.
6-9 p.m. – Kevin Danzig plays modern folk and acoustic rock at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
6:30-9 p.m. – Free movie night at Creekside Gathering Place, 203 Cedar St.
10 p.m. – Los Colognes play a blend of blues, country and rock at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. $10 cover charge.
Salida
7:30 a.m. – Spirit Hike, an 8- to 11-mile hike with nature-based mindfulness meditation. Meet at north parking area of Salida Safeway at 7:30 a.m. for carpooling. For more information, call Lisa at SoulTerra, 970-531-0574.
6-8 p.m. – Second annual Brewers Rendezvous Pre-vous at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 201 E. Sackett Ave., features exclusive brews from 35 brewers only available at the pre-vous. Appetizers will be served. The event is ages 21-plus with a maximum of 100 people allowed. Tickets cost $40 at salidachamber.org.
7 p.m. – Folk duo The Levins performs at A Church, 419 D St. Tickets are $12 in advance at Rocky Mountain Guitar Co., 133 E. First St., or $15 at the door.
7-9 p.m. – Local band Tito & Friends plays covers from Supertramp, Boz Scaggs, Cat Stevens, The Guess Who, The Beatles and more for Concerts in the Park at Riverside Park on Sackett Avenue. Free admission; cash bar.
7-10 p.m. – Shaky Hand String Band plays “smokin’ mountain grass” at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50. Free admission.
7:30 p.m. – Harry Harpoon plays a free show at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
Saturday
Buena Vista
11 a.m.-2 p.m. – BVEC Puppet show and High Country Fine Arts Association Kids’ Showcase at Watershed, 410 E. Main St., features two puppet shows and kids performing songs, skits and all kinds of entertainment.
Noon-3 p.m. – Kyle Brewer Band performs at House Rock Kitchen, 421 E. Main St.
5-8 p.m. – The Landward Rogues perform at House Rock Kitchen, 421 E. Main St.
6-9 p.m. – Barb Maxey performs an original blues show at The Lariat, 206 Main St.
6-9 p.m. – Fire Spinning Workshop taught by Natalie Franciose at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. Attendees must be 18 or older, and cost is $45. Child care is available by calling the community center in advance. Attendees should wear only tight-fitting clothes made of natural fibers and tie up or cover hair.
9:30 p.m. – “Waterbed rock and roll” band Captain Midnight Band performs rock and roll and R&B at The Lariat, 206 Main St. Cover charge is $10.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Jodi Gains and Eleni Skiba perform at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Salida Mountain Trails hosts a ShinDig volunteer trail building work day. All are welcome. Volunteers should meet a little before 9 a.m. at CR 108 where Lil Rainbow Trail intersects the road. salidamountaintrails.org or facebook.com/salidamountaintrails.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Summer Gathering at Hutchinson Homestead and Learning Center, 8913 U.S. 50, has family activities and site visits all day. Guided tours at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Live music and homemade pie, 2-4 p.m. For details visit HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. $5/person or $10/family.
1-5 p.m. – The 23rd annual Colorado Brewers Rendezvous in Riverside Park features more than 75 Colorado breweries sampling more than 300 beers, live music and food vendors. Tickets cost $50 for general admission, $100 for VIP, $15 for designated drivers at salidachamber.org.
1:30-4 p.m. – Monarch Mavericks square dancing at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. 539-7877, Monarch Mavericks Facebook page or monarch.mavericks@yahoo.com.
5:30 p.m. – Blue Recluse plays the blues at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
7 p.m. – Chris Collins and special guest Paul Swanton perform “A Tribute to John Denver” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets cost $20 in advance at salidasteamplant.com and the box office or $25 at the door.
7 p.m. – Country singer Joe Johnson plays a free show at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
7 p.m. – Folk duo The Levins performs at Salida School of Yoga, 131 E. First St. Tickets cost $15.
7:30 p.m. – Salida Aspen Concerts presents American violist Matthew Lipman at Salida High School, 26 Jones Ave. A reception will follow the concert. Tickets for adults cost $20. Students get in free when accompanied by an adult, and an accompanying adult can purchase one ticket for $10 at the door.
Sunday
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Farmers Market at South Main Town Square.
5-9 p.m. – Roundhouse Assembly performs at River Runners Browns Canyon, 24070 CR 301.
Salida
1 p.m. – Wanderlust Road plays a free show at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
2:30-4:30 p.m. – Art on Film at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features “Cutie and The Boxer,” a documentary about boxing painter Ushio Shinohara and his wife, Noriko. In English and Japanese with English subtitles. Tickets cost $8 at salidasteamplant.com or at the box office. A cash bar and concessions will be available.
Monday
Salida
3-5 p.m. – Free Guitar Class and Workshop at A Church, 419 D St., presented by Dr. William Douglas, Emma Rush and Dr. Kevin Manderville. For information, call 719-530-1296 or visit achurchsalida.org.
7 p.m. – Guitar concert presented by Dr. William Douglas, Emma Rush and Dr. Kevin Manderville at A Church, 419 D St. Tickets cost $10 and are available at Eye Candy Art and Treasure, 118 N. F St., or at brownpapertickets.com.
Tuesday
Salida
10-11 a.m. – Tots on Tuesdays for kids ages 2-4 offers nature games, arts, crafts, stories, songs and discovery with Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Riverside Park. This week’s topic is Rocks, Fossils and Mud. cpw.state.co.us or 719-539-3771 for info.
Wednesday
Salida
10-11:30 a.m. – Junior Rangers with Colorado Parks & Wildlife is an opportunity for kids ages 5-11 to explore the natural world at Riverside Park. This week’s topic is “Do Cool Stuff Day.” cpw.state.co.us or 719-539-3771 for info.
8 p.m. – Meadow Makers perform at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St.
