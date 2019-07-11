Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.