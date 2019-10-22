Four volunteers from Ark Valley Helping Hands helped out Salidan Cena Troutman Saturday with some of her household chores.
They dusted over her door frames. They washed her windows on the inside. They cleaned her fans and switched their settings for the winter, and they started raking her leaves, even though they hadn’t really started falling yet.
“It’s things I cannot do, and it certainly helps me,” Troutman said.
Troutman’s was one of 19 homes in the area where volunteers helped during the Helping Hands’ Senior Saturday. Sara Ward, the organization’s program coordinator, said 61 volunteers helped out Saturday, including regular volunteers, families and groups from both of Salida’s Rotary Clubs, the Humanists and the Presbyterian Church.
“We had 250 volunteer hours, which is pretty spectacular,” Ward said. This week Ark Valley Helping Hands will hold its Senior Saturday in Buena Vista too.
The organization also helps Troutman and its other members all year, not just on its two big cleanup days in fall and spring.
“Our mission is to help seniors stay and thrive as long as they can in their homes,” Ward said.
“They keep me safe and they keep me in my home,” Troutman said, noting that she’s lived in her house on G Street for more than 50 years and raised four kids in it. “It’s so nice to know that there are people volunteering to keep us in our homes.”
Troutman said last spring they replaced some linoleum for her and also cleaned her gutters. In the winter, they shovel snow from her sidewalk.
“We like to make sure people can get to their car or mailbox safely,” Ward said.
The organization also takes her to appointments or to the store if she needs it. Troutman said they bring her fresh vegetables too.
“If she needs to go shopping or to a doctor appointment, they’ll take her,” said Troutman’s daughter, Phyllis Christensen, who no longer lives in town. “There’s a lot that they do that’s phenomenal. It takes a weight off of everybody.”
Ark Valley Helping Hands also lines up volunteers to call or visit its members. Ward said they’ll have lunch or play cards together, and they often become friends over time.
“It keeps them integrated in the community,” Ward said. “It’s strictly social interaction, but it’s a big part of what we do.”
Ward said the organization currently has about 60 members and 60 volunteers who help out regularly. The members must fill out an application and there’s a suggested donation to join, but Ward said they don’t turn away anyone if they can’t pay.
People interested in becoming members or volunteering can call Ward at 719-530-1198. Ward said they’re looking for volunteers to help shovel snow this winter. Volunteers need to pass a background check and go through a brief training.
Their efforts, however, make big differences to local seniors and their families.
“If you have a loved one you’re trying to keep in their home and stay independent, this is a great organization that can help you do that,” Christensen said.
