Monarch Quilters will meet Moday at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 330 Burnett Ave. Networking, coffee and treats begin at 9 a.m., followed by the 9:30 a.m. meeting/program.
The October program will feature Kathy Tolbert from Santa Fe. She will present a quilt trunk show and will teach a workshop making improvisational art quilt panels that can be used as wall hangings or placemats on Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.
Tolbert has been quilting for 25 years. She has a background in website and graphic design, so designing quilt patterns comes naturally to her: both disciplines require math, logic, color and design principles.
Tolbert has been teaching quilting for more than 10 years and has shown quilts at local and national quilt shows, including the Houston International.
Anyone who wants to try quilting or simply enjoys seeing beautiful finished work is welcome to join the group, which meets monthly. The first visit is free. For more information, visit monarchquilters.com.
