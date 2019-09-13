Colorado Farm to Table will open its fields on Colo. 291 for gleaning from 4-7 p.m. Saturday.
Following the regular harvest, corn, cabbage and broccoli are still available.
Penny Meierdirk said some of the corn is bird damaged, but after the ends are cut off the ears look fine.
Broccoli florets that have grown back since the regular harvest can be blanched or frozen, and small cabbages are still to be found.
Children are welcome to help pick leftover produce with an adult.
Gleaners should take their own knives, bags and wagons. No automobiles are allowed in the fields.
Dogs are not allowed on the premises.
