Buena Vista – Buena Vista’s Fourth of July parade will not take place this year as a precaution against spread of COVID-19, the BV Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday morning.
Art in the Park, the arts and crafts show in McPhelemy Park on the same weekend, has also been canceled for 2020, a news release from the chamber stated.
The chamber is “looking at other Fourth of July activities on a much smaller scale that would allow for social distancing and also would meet the guidelines the state of Colorado and Chaffee County have put in place regarding group gatherings.”
Gold Rush Days, scheduled for Aug. 1-2, is still pending, chamber event coordinator Melissa Traynham said.
“We do understand that August may not look too different from July regarding events, but that being said, we are still exhausting all considerations around the event before making the final call,” she said.
“We want you to know that all of us at the chamber love this event and we know the community loves this event too, so this was not an easy decision for any of us,” the release read.
“However, in lieu of the current threats that the COVID-19 pandemic has to the health of our community, we all feel this is the best thing to keep our volunteers, vendors, spectators and community healthy and safe.”
