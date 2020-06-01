Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.