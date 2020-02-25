The Salida Museum is seeking exhibits for a display for the 100th anniversary of the beginning of the “roaring ’20s.”
While the museum has a few objects related to that time period, more are needed, museum officials said in a press release.
Anyone who has clothing, photographs or other items is invited to loan them to the museum for the duration of the exhibit. The items will be returned.
For more information or to lend items, email salidamuseum@gmail.com or call Larry Kovacic at 505-280-4831.
