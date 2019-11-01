The Ark Valley Kazoo Band is seeking new members to perform with the group Nov. 29 in the Salida Parade of Lights.
The band will begin practice from 1-2 p.m. Sunday and all subsequent Sundays until the parade, according to a press release.
Practices will take place in the former Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Clinic, 550 W. U.S. 50.
No prior experience or special musical or dance experience is necessary.
Organizers recommend attending at least three of the four Sunday practices.
Participants should dress comfortably for the weather and take their own kazoos. A handful of kazoos will be available for purchase at $1 each.
For more information or questions call Cheryl at 970-846-1251. Visit Ark Valley Kazoo Band on Facebook to see photos of the band’s prior parade performances.
