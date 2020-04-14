The Salida Heritage Days board of directors announced it will cancel the 2020 festival, originally planned for Oct. 2-4.
“Events such as this one require donations from area businesses and a tremendous amount of time from volunteers. We feel local businesses will be best served by investing their money and time internally this season,” directors said in a press release.
“Additionally, lacking a vaccine or a complete eradication of this virus, we feel it is socially responsible to not hold a public gathering in 2020.
“As a historical organization, we recognize this is but a moment in time and, as with the 1918 epidemic, this too shall pass.”
The board said the festival will return in 2021.
