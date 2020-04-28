A local resident is organizing community members to help every Salida High School graduating senior have a family and friend ad in The Mountain Mail’s 2020 Senior Commemorative Issue, which will be published May 22.
Ashley Ottmer, Spruce Creek Counseling owner and counselor, and her husband, Paul Ottmer, were the main organizers. She was inspired to do this because she reflected on how pivotal her high school graduation was in her own life. She lost her father soon after graduating from high school, so he was not able to attend her college graduation.
After speaking with some of her younger clients who are struggling with isolation as a result of social distancing, she decided this was one way to give back to them. She wants to reiterate that high school graduation is just as big an accomplishment if it is not through traditional means.
Ashley Ottmer mostly spread the word through social media. About 17 people and groups have donated so far, many of them individuals, although some businesses have gotten involved as well, including Free the Monkey, Cellar Wine and Spirits and Altamont Landscaping.
She said they have covered more than half of the 75 graduating seniors, but they still need to cover 29 more.
Two ad sizes are available: a small ad for $40 and a large ad for $50. She said so far they have raised about $1,600, but that is entirely based on large ads.
To place an ad for a graduating family member or friend, call Karin Naccarato at 719-539-6694, extension 137. To place an ad as a member of the community, call Vickie Sue Vigil at 719-221-3660. The deadline to reserve space is May 8.
