Today
9 a.m. – 4-H and ranch horse show and gymkhana.
4-7 p.m. – 4-H and open class poultry and rabbit check-in.
5 p.m. – Gamblers Choice.
7 p.m. – 4-H rancher dinner and branding party.
Wednesday
8 a.m. – Information booth opens.
9 a.m. – Exhibit hall open to public.
8-11 a.m. – 4-H market livestock weigh-in.
9:30 a.m. – 4-H and open poultry judging.
2 p.m. – 4-H and open rabbit judging.
5 p.m. – Open equine gymkhana.
7:30 p.m. – Team sorting.
Thursday
(Seniors’ and kids’ day)
8 a.m. – 4-H swine show.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Carriage rides.
11 a.m. – Stick horse rodeo.
11:30 a.m. – 4-H goat show and sheep show.
12:30 p.m. – Open breeding livestock show and peewee show.
3 p.m. – Replacement heifer pen of 3 show.
3:30 p.m. – 4-H robotics contest (meeting room).
4 p.m. – Commissioners’ Rocky Mountain oyster fry.
5 p.m. – 4-H beef show.
7:30 p.m. – Open 4-D barrel race.
Friday
9 a.m. – 4-H round robin.
11 a.m. – Adult round robin.
4 p.m. – Westernaires.
6:30 p.m. – 4-H awards.
7 p.m. – Junior Market Livestock Sale.
9 p.m. – Wes Nickson Band.
Saturday
9 a.m. – Stock dog demonstration by Jeannie Allen.
9 a.m. – Westernaires.
9 a.m. – Horseshoe pitching (singles and doubles).
10 a.m. – Sawdust pile with coins.
10:30 a.m. – Catch-a-Pig contest (20 entries of ages 4-5, 20 entries of ages 6-7 and 20 entries of ages 8-10).
11 a.m. – Antique tractor pull.
11:30 a.m. – Muttin’ Bustin’.
Noon – Steer riding.
Noon – Antique engine demonstration.
1 p.m. – Disc golf.
2 p.m. – 4-H Catch-a-Sheep contest.
2:30 p.m. – 4-H Catch-a-Calf contest.
5 p.m. – Muttin’ Bustin’ (35 entries).
5:30 p.m. – Steer riding (10 entries).
6:30 p.m. – Grand entry and CPRA Rodeo.
9 p.m. – Wes Nickson Band.
Sunday
8 a.m. – CPRA Rodeo slack.
8:30 a.m. – Cowboy church service.
10 a.m. – Antique tractor pull; archery contest at town well No. 3; and melon-eating contest.
11:30 a.m. – Catch-a-Pig contest (20 entries ages 4-5, 20 entries ages 6-7, 20 entries ages 8-10).
Noon – Antique engine demonstration and Muttin’ Bustin’ finals (20 contestants).
12:30 p.m. – Steer riding finals (6 contestants).
1 p.m. – Crowning of 2019 fair royalty.
1:30 p.m. – CPRA Rodeo and presentation of Hollenbeck all-around belt buckle.
3:30 p.m. – 4-H and open class exhibits release; 4-H animal exhibit release.
5 p.m. – Exhibit hall closes.
