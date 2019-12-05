Today
Salida
4-6 p.m. – Guidestone Holiday Open House at the Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50, features visiting and feeding the animals with Santa Claus at 4:15 p.m., making old-fashioned holiday decorations, a cookie exchange, hot cider and cocoa and caroling. hutchinsonhomestead.org or 719-239-0955.
9 p.m. – Karaoke at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
9 p.m. – DJDJ and Ladies’ Night at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St. DJDJ spins all genres.
Friday
Buena Vista
Noon-4 p.m. – Cocoa and cookies with Santa Claus at Collegiate Peaks Bank, 105 Centennial Plaza.
7:30 p.m. – The Noteables and You’ve Got Male women’s and men’s choruses present their concert “Good News, Great Joy” at ClearView Community Church, 457 Rodeo Road. Suggestion donation is $10.
9 p.m. – Mark Lavengood Band performs bluegrass at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Admission costs $10.
Monarch Mountain
11-11:45 a.m. – Ski with a Naturalist, a tour cosponsored by U.S. Forest Service and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, begins at the sign near Ski Patrol. A naturalist leads the tour on green runs to talk about the history, flora and fauna of the Monarch area. Daily lift ticket or season pass required to access lifts. Tour is free and open to all ages and abilities.
Saguache
7-9 p.m. – Jolly Holiday Variety Show at Historic Ute Theatre, 410 Fourth St., showcases local talent in music, dance, poetry, skits and more. Admission is by donation, and proceeds benefit Saguache Sharing Christmas, a community project that provides meal boxes for families.
Salida
10:30-11:30 a.m. – Children’s Holiday Story Time at Caring & Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., features cookies and other treats, a craft activity and giveaways for kids along with a holiday-themed book reading.
Noon-2 p.m. – Visual storytelling through making short comics class at Box of Bubbles, 206 E. St. Comics made in the class can be scanned or copied and shared with friends. All ages welcome; limit of 10. Class is free to the public thanks to a William Boddy Passion to Learn Scholarship. Preregistration is required. Contact Kat Sanford at katro95@gmail.com or 808-721-3443.
Noon-4 p.m. – Cocoa and cookies with Santa Claus at Collegiate Peaks Bank, 540 U.S. 50.
6-7:30 p.m. – Women’s Singing Circle at Yoga Tonic, 132 E. First St. No experience necessary. $5-10 suggested donation.
6-7:30 p.m. – Santa Claus visits with children at F Street Five & Dime, 147 F St.
Saturday
Buena Vista
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Craft Fair at the Ivy Ballroom of the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop, showcases local works and trades.
9 a.m.-6:15 p.m. – Buena Vista Christmas Opening features chocolate walk, parade, Santa Claus, movie, crafts, performances and more throughout town. Key events listed separately; see full schedule at buenavistacolorado.org/BV-Christmas-Opening/.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Chocolate Walk at locations around town. Pick up playing card for $1 at BV Community Center, 715 E. Main St., then visit participating venues to sample chocolates and complete card. Return card to be entered to win prizes.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Festival of Trees at BV Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Art Under the Cupola at Buena Vista Heritage Museum Old Courthouse Gallery, 511 E. Main St., includes art for sale, chocolate walk and drop-in holiday card making for school-age kids with all supplies provided. Free and open to all.
11 a.m.-noon – Christmas Story Hour at View Café & Gifts, 733 N. U.S. 24, features reading of a Christmas book and free hot chocolate for kids.
12:30-1:30 p.m. – Third annual Polar Plunge, benefiting Toys for Tykes, at the Arkansas River by the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop.
1-4 p.m. – Free photos with Santa Claus at BV Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
3:15-4:30 p.m. – Free movie, “The Star,” a Nativity story, at BV Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
5:15-6:15 p.m. – Parade of Lights and Equine Parade on Main Street from South Main to the Optimist Splash Park. The parade ends with Community Christmas Tree Lighting & Santa Recital at Optimist Splash Park.
Poncha Springs
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – The 39th annual Holiday Sampler II Arts & Crafts Bazaar at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, features 40 vendors with crafts, handwork, art, baked goods and more. Door prizes and concessions available. Admission is free.
Salida
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Foodshed Alliance Winter Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., features local food and handmade gifts.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Author Steve Chapman presents a historical program and book signing of “Blood, Booze and Whores, The History of Salida, Colorado, Volume 1: 1880-1881” at the Salida Museum, 406½ W. U.S. 50. Museum admission will be free for anyone who attends the event.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Third annual Cookies for Santa, hosted by Drunken Muffin Bakery at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. Free for all ages; decorate one for Santa and one for yourself. Gluten-free cookies also available. RSVP to 719-221-5869.
5:30-9 p.m. – Second annual Veterans Expeditions fundraiser at Salida Community Center, 305 F St., features dinner, silent auction, cash bar, speaker Nick Watson and a short film on climbing Mount Logan. Proceeds will fund outdoor adventure trips for veterans. Ticket price of $50 includes dinner and two drinks. VIP table tickets also available. Buy tickets or donate at bit.ly/VetExSalida.
6 p.m. – Chaffee County Democrats’ Holiday Party and Potluck at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave. Take a side dish or dessert. Open to the community. RSVP to Louise Marquez, 719-539-4882.
7 p.m. – Roots and Rhythm Band plays jump blues and swing, rock ’n’ roll and New Orleans funk and soul at Wood’s High Mountain Distillery, 144 W. First St. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. Must be 21 or older to consume alcohol.
7:30 p.m. – The Noteables and You’ve Got Male women’s and men’s choruses present their concert “Good News, Great Joy” at Grace Church, 1320 D St. Suggestion donation is $10.
Sunday
Buena Vista
6 p.m. – “The Woman Jesus Called Mother,” a dramatic presentation of the life of Mary of Nazareth written and performed by Maggie Wallem Rowe, at Valley Fellowship Church, 608 S. San Juan.
Howard
Noon – Pleasant Valley Club Holiday Dinner at Howard Hall, 6092 CR 45, features bingo, games, optional gift exchange and more. Visitation to follow dinner. Take a side dish to share and a suggested $5 donation. To participate in the gift exchange, take a $5 gift suitable for either a man or woman. 719-942-3355.
Salida
2 p.m. – The 14th annual free Tea with Santa at Salida SteamPlant ballroom, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Kids will meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at 1:45 p.m. at Riverside Park to walk to the SteamPlant. Tickets are required and must have been picked up Nov. 29 at Pinon Real Estate Group. 719-539-0200.
3 p.m. – The Noteables and You’ve Got Male women’s and men’s choruses present their concert “Good News, Great Joy” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Suggestion donation is $10.
Monday
Buena Vista
5:30-6:30 p.m. – Qigong at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave. 395-8700.
Monarch Mountain
All day – Ski Free Monday at Monarch Mountain. Anyone who takes a donation of cash or nonperishable food to the ski and snowboard area will receive a complimentary lift ticket, valued at $94, for the day. Food donations will go to two Salida food banks, and money will go to Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County.
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity.
Tuesday
Buena Vista
6 p.m. – Eddyline Restaurant and Chaffee County Community Foundation host a three-course Colorado Gives Day dinner at the restaurant, 926 S. Main St., to highlight the 22 local nonprofits participating in Colorado Gives Day. Information and mobile giving stations will be available. Tickets cost $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Make reservations at the restaurant, by calling 719-966-6000 or emailing southmain@eddylinerestaurant.com.
Salida
2-4 p.m. – Ark Valley Helping Hands holiday celebration for volunteers, members and supporters at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 7 Poncha Blvd. Refreshments and entertainment provided.
6-8 p.m. – Free Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50, features six categories, six questions per category, four chances to win.
7 p.m. – Acoustic Eidolon features Joe Scott on double neck guitar and Hannah Alkire on cello in a concert to benefit the Salida Council for the Arts at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $20 in advance at the box office or salidasteamplant.com; $25 at the door.
Wednesday
Buena Vista
11:30 a.m. – Young at Heart Potluck Luncheon at BV Community Center, 715 E. Main St. Ham will be the main dish; take a side and a gift for the white elephant gift exchange.
6-9 p.m. – Family movie night at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop, features the 2019 movie “Aladdin.” Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $5; free for kids 6 and younger. ivyballroom.com/familyfilms.
Salida
7 p.m. – Partnership for Community Action presents a free interactive movie experience at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., which features a showing of “White Christmas,” live on-stage performances, an appearance by Santa Claus, prizes for best holiday formal and ugliest holiday sweater, cash bar, popcorn, snacks and more. RSVP at gopfca.com/movies.
