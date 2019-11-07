La Leche League leaders and mothers will share experiences, give suggestions and offer support and encouragement about breastfeeding at the group’s monthly meeting from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday in the Sun Room at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd.
The discussion will focus on holiday weaning, with the theme “pass the gravy, not the baby,” a press release stated.
Holiday weaning occurs when a baby weans due to the distraction and celebration of a holiday or other special event. Many mothers have never heard of holiday weaning and don’t know that it can happen in the blink of an eye, La Leche League leader Lorraine Redmond said.
“Every year when our group talks about holiday weaning, it’s met with some surprise or skepticism. Mothers are surprised that their breastfeeding relationship could be so fragile that a few days of extra activity could cause weaning,” Redmond said. “They also might be skeptical that visiting family and friends may interfere with their breastfeeding.”
The group’s meetings are free with no membership required. Meetings are run by leaders, volunteers who have breastfed their own children and are trained and accredited by La Leche League International.
Babies are always welcome at meetings, and expectant parents are encouraged to attend to help get off to a good start. Each parent is able to ask questions and contribute to the discussion. They may also sit and listen if they prefer.
To find out more specifics, contact Elaine at 913-980-4778 or Lorraine at 719-207-5008.
