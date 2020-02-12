Salida Boy Scout Troop 60 will be the beneficiary of Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub’s Moonlight Monday promotion on Feb. 17.
The restaurant at 242 F St. will donate 10 percent of all sales that day to the troop.
Troop 60 will use the money to pay for summer camp and other scouting activities, according to a press release.
Boy Scouts is open to boys beginning at age 11 or upon completion of fifth grade. Anyone interested in learning more about scouting can visit scouting.org or email troop60salida@gmail.com.
