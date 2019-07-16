“How to Protect Yourself from Senior Fraud,” an AARP Elderwatch “Let’s Talk” presentation, will take place from 10 a.m.-noon Thursday at the Salida Community Center, 305 F St.
Hosted by Ark Valley Helping Hands, the presentation will include information on the top five scams in Colorado and how to stay safe.
The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.
For more information contact Ark Valley Helping Hands at 719-530-1198 or info@avhelpinghands.org.
