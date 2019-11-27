Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 recently announced that applications for its annual Christmas Basket program are now available.
Applications can be picked up at the Elks Lodge, 148 E. Second St.; Walmart, 7865 W. U.S. 50; or Chaffee County Department of Human Services, 448 E. First St.
This year baskets will be distributed from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 13 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Elks Lodge basement.
For more information call the lodge at 719-539-6976.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.