NAMI Chaffee County, the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will offer a free two-hour Mental Health Crisis Planning Workshop from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 21 at Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St.
Participants will learn about causes of a mental health crisis, how to recognize signs of a crisis and steps to take, according to a press release.
The workshop provides information on de-escalation techniques, communication and advocacy skills, community resources, problem solving and crisis prevention and how to create a crisis plan.
Preregistration is required. To register, or for information about other NAMI programs and support groups, email info@namichaffee.org, call 970-823-4751 or visit namichaffee.org.
NAMI officials said the organization’s programs change lives and offer the opportunity to share experiences in a safe, confidential setting, gaining insight, hope, acceptance, compassion and confidence.
