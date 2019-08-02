Guidestone Colorado invites the public to participate in and support two new projects set to begin next week.
The projects are a 42-foot diameter geodesic grow dome at the Community & School Farm at 1455 Holman Ave. and the Guidestone Barn at Hutchinson Ranch, 6700 Old Corral Road
Aug. 5-9 will be “Dome Growing Days” at the farm, which provides produce and educational opportunities for Salida schools. The public can volunteer to help construct the dome or simply watch the progress during the week, according to a press release.
To volunteer assistance for construction of the dome, email monica@guidestonecolorado.org.
Aug. 7 will be “Barn Planting Day” at the ranch. Guidestone reported that the timber frame will go up in one day, and anyone can watch the action that day.
For more information or to donate to support the projects, visit guidestonecolorado.org.
For questions about volunteering, call 719-239-0955 or email info@guidestonecolorado.org.
