Eight previous winners of Salida Soup will vie for diners’ donations at the 52nd installment of the event Thursday at the Salida SteamPlant ballroom, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner starts at approximately 6:30 p.m., and presentations will begin at 7 p.m.
Participants taking a potluck item and a $5 donation may vote on the evening’s project presentations from nonprofit organizations.
Salida Soup sponsor the Partnership for Community Action invited the winners from December to October to give diners an update on the status of their projects and share stories about their progress, according to a press release.
The diners will vote for their favorite programs using their $5 donations instead of a ballot. Each program will take home whatever amount of “Soup Bucks” ends up in their pot, and the program with the most will win an additional gift of $250, offered each month from an anonymous donor in the community.
This year, the Partnership for Community Action will broadcast the presentations live on Facebook; viewers who wish to vote will be directed to a page where they can make their $5-or-more donation, allowing them to vote once for their favorite presentation.
Only those who contribute may cast a vote, but all are welcome to watch.
The eight past winners that have been asked to attend are NAMI Salida, Chaffee County Childcare Initiative, Ark Valley Helping Hands, Friends of Salida Skateparks, A Church Teen Programs, Mindfulness in the Jail, S.A.V.E. Salida Seed Library and the newest winner, the Salida Winter Shelter.
Volunteers to help clean up afterwards are also needed.
