Editor’s note: Most social events have been canceled due to precautions related to the COVID-19 virus. The following events were still scheduled as of press time but are subject to change.
Today
Salida
7 p.m. – Partnership for Community Action hosts Salida Soup, which will take place as a presentation-only broadcast on Facebook Live via salidasoup.org.
Friday
Salida
Canceled: 6 p.m. – “Walking” with Steve Chapman, a local author, who will present a free talk on Salida history and release his latest book at The Book Haven, 117 N. F St.
Sat., March 21
Buena Vista
9-10 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners, starts at northeast corner of East Main and Railroad streets.
Saguache
Canceled: 6 p.m. – “Spring into Stardom” open mike/talent show at the Historic Ute Theatre, 410 Fourth St.
Salida
9 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners around Salida, starts at the F Street bridge.
Sunday
Salida
7-7:30 p.m. – Online Salida history presentation by author Steve Chapman features “The Murder of the Marshal, Law & Order Salida,” a photo presentation and a reading from Chapman’s new book, “Dead Bodies & Brothels, the History of Salida 1882 & 1883.” Preregistration is required, but the presentation is free. To register, visit salidawalkingtours.com/register.
Monday
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity. Only takeout and delivery orders will be available.
