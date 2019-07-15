The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in Chaffee County will offer a free Mental Health Crisis Planning Workshop from 6-8 p.m. July 25 at Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St.
The workshop will help participants avoid feeling powerless in case of a crisis, according to a NAMI press release.
It is open to family caregivers, close friends and others concerned about someone who lives with a serious mental illness. The workshop is taught by trained peer facilitators.
Topics will include what causes a crisis, internal and external triggers, how to recognize signs of a crisis, de-escalation techniques, the role of county crisis teams, when to call 911 and law enforcement response.
Participants will also learn what to expect when going to the emergency room, hospital or treatment facility, communication skills, problem solving and crisis prevention, how to create a crisis plan and information about community resources.
Pre-registration is required. To register, or for information about other NAMI educational programs and support groups, email info@namichaffee.org or call 970-823-4751.
