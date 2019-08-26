Strong People Strong Bones will start new classes at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in a 12-week series starting Sept. 2 at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd.
Each class is based on strength training using hand and ankle weights, addressing issues such as osteoporosis and declining muscle tone that occurs with age, according to a press release.
The classes are a research-based program from Tufts University, offered in cooperation with Colorado State University Extension.
Classes are coed, and all weights and equipment are provided.
Participants should wear comfortable clothes and shoes and take an exercise-type mat for floor exercises and a water bottle.
All the classes are free except for a donation to the church as a thank you for use of the facility.
Participants must preregister and fill out forms. Call Susan Roebuck at 505-290-8744 or the Chaffee County Extension office at 719-539-6447 to register.
Forms will be available at the church on class days or at the extension office.
Extension programs are available to all without discrimination.
