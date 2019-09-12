Guidestone Colorado announced its fall lineup of activities, including a Geodesic Grow Dome Open House, a cowboy music concert, September Saturdays at the Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center and the annual Pumpkin Patch & Harvest Festival
From 4-6 p.m. today, the community is invited to visit Guidestone’s Community & School Farm and the new geodesic dome greenhouse at 1455 Holman Ave., next to the dog park and soccer fields.
Visitors can learn about next steps for the interior of the dome, tour the farm to see what is being grown for school cafeterias, taste fresh produce and provide input on education topics for adults and children.
Guidestone’s Community & School Farm will also host a High Altitude Gardening adult education series from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on two Mondays per month. In September, the topics will be Low-Tech Season Extension Techniques on Sept. 16 and Preparing the Garden for Winter on Sept. 30.
Each class includes a half-hour presentation, followed by an hour of hands-on application, taught by Guidestone Farm to School Director Monica Pless. Afterwards, attendees can take home free produce.
Cost is $10 in advance or $15 at the gate. Anyone younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Gardeners can help the school produce program by volunteering at the Community & School Farm two days a week. September volunteer hours are 8 a.m.-noon and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m.-noon Fridays. October volunteer hours are 9 a.m.-noon and 5-6 p.m. Mondays and 9 a.m.-noon Fridays.
Volunteers are asked to take a water bottle and sunscreen. Guidestone will provide work gloves and gardening tools, but volunteers may also take their own. No experience is necessary, and volunteers receive fresh produce to take home.
Hutchinson Homestead activities
Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50, between Salida and Poncha Springs, will offer tours and activities on September Saturdays.
The 150-year-old historic homestead will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 14 and Sept. 21. Visitors can explore the visitor center and site, join a guided tour at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. and stay for live music and pie from 2-4 p.m.
Group tours can also be scheduled by appointment during the rest of the week.
As part of Salida Heritage Days, the Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center will host “An Evening of Cowboy Music with Bob Bovee” on Sept. 28. Bovee’s repertoire includes dance tunes, ballads, cowboy songs, humorous and sentimental numbers, blues and rags and tin pan alley favorites. He sings, yodels, plays guitar, harmonica, banjo and autoharp and spices his shows with stories, history and folklore.
Doors open for a guided tour at 4 p.m., cowboy appetizers and pie (included in admission prices) will be served from 5 to 6 p.m., and the music performance runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Cost is $20 for adults and $10 for youth. Space is limited, and tickets may be purchased in advance at GuidestoneColorado.org.
Fall family activities
Also as part of Salida Heritage Days, Guidestone will provide family activities at the event’s family picnic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 29 at Alpine Park. To learn more about Salida Heritage Days, visit SalidaHeritageDays.com.
Guidestone is offering several fall youth programs. Fall After-school Garden Days, for kindergarten through fourth-grade students, are from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 and 25 and Oct. 2 at the Longfellow Elementary School garden.
At the Hutchinson Homestead, ranch-inspired programs include a Youth Writer’s Retreat for third- through sixth-grade students from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 and a Youth Artist’s Retreat for kindergarten through fifth-grade students from Oct. 21-25.
For prekindergarten kids, Guidestone will host Little Sprouts from 10-11 a.m. Friday at the Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center.
Preregistration is required for all youth programs. For more information and to register, visit GuidestoneColorado.org.
Pumpkin Patch
Guidestone’s annual Pumpkin Patch & Harvest Festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 11, 12 and 13 at the Hutchinson Ranch on U.S. 50 between Salida and Poncha Springs.
Activities will include horse-drawn wagon rides to the pumpkin patch, pony rides, farm games, crafts, face painting, food, music and more. Visit GuidestoneColorado.org to become a sponsor, sign up to volunteer and purchase advance tickets.
For questions about any Guidestone activities, call 719-239-0955 or email info@guidestonecolorado.org.
