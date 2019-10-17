Full Circle Restorative Justice will host a fundraiser and celebration at 6 p.m. today at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
Full Circle Restorative Justice is an organization focused on using restorative justice to prevent recidivism and build community. The event is celebrating three things, board Chair Ken Matthews said.
The first is that Full Circle has been in existence for 14 years, Matthews said.
The second is that October is Colorado Conflict Resolution Month.
Finally, Patty LaTaille, founding Full Circle board member and current program director, who has been with the organization for about 13 years, is retiring.
