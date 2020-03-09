Meals on Wheels
Meals are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. Each lunch is served with milk. Most are served with bread and butter.
Congregate meals
The Upper Arkansas Area Agency on Aging Nutrition Program provides congregate meals with the same menus, served at noon Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Fourth and E streets, Salida. Call 539-3342 before 9:30 a.m. for congregate meal reservations. Cost for a meal is a voluntary contribution for seniors age 60 and older; people younger than 60 pay $13.50.
Transportation to the Episcopal Church is available to senior citizens by Chaffee Shuttle; call 530-8980.
Congregate meals/Meals on Wheels
Tuesday: Chicken cacciatore, seasoned green beans, smashed red potatoes, banana and whole wheat bread with butter.
Thursday: Turkey pot pie, peas and carrots, salad with light ranch dressing, orange, oatmeal cookie and whole wheat roll with butter.
Friday: Hungarian goulash, California vegetable medley, green peas, pineapple tidbits and whole wheat bread with butter.
Salida High School
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, Parmesan peas, breadstick, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Tuesday: Barbecue chicken, broccoli, biscuit, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Wednesday: Ground beef tacos, refried beans, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, roasted potatoes, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Salida Middle School
Monday: Fish tacos, corn, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Tuesday: Baked potato with cheese sauce and barbecued pork, steamed broccoli, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, tater tots, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Thursday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, winter vegetable mix, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Longfellow Elementary School
Monday: Nachos, Mexican beans, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Tuesday: Chicken rice soup, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Wednesday: Lasagna, green beans, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, peas and carrots, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
