The staff of the Salida branch of Collegiate Peak Bank is paying it forward by donating to five local charities with money they received for a job well done.
Cammeron Larson said the staff at Collegiate Peaks reached company goals and were rewarded with a monetary prize.
The prize money could go toward whatever the staff wanted, Larson said.
They could have had a staff party but instead voted to donate their prize to local charities.
Some of the money the staff donated came from their “Jeans on Friday” campaign in which employees can pay $1 to wear jeans each week. The bank matched those funds.
All told, Collegiate Peaks employees had a little more than $2,500 to distribute to local charities.
Beneficiaries of Collegiate Peak’s philanthropy are Ark-Valley Humane Society, Boy & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County, The Alliance, the Salida Elks Lodge Christmas basket program and Tree of Hope.
It hasn’t been just monetary donations. Some shopping was involved in the process. Bank employees bought pet food and supplies to donate to the animal shelter, personal hygiene and other items for The Alliance’s new shopping closet to help women in crisis and items requested by Tree of Hope recipients.
They took a bunch of names from the tree and went shopping for those items, Larson said.
Larson said this was the first time Salida employees have won the company award, and they hope to be able to repeat it.
This time the award was a nice way to be able to give back to the community, he said.
“It feels good,” Larson said.
