Chaffee County 4-H is hosting the Discover 4-H Night at 6:30 p.m. today at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
Children and their families can learn about projects and membership opportunities.
The largest youth organization in America, 4-H members participate in hands-on projects in areas such as agriculture, science, health and civic engagement.
Participants receive guidance from adult leaders and mentors in a positive environment.
Learning and leadership are encouraged through projects such as sport fishing, artistic clothing, cake decorating, cooking, gardening, leather craft, woodworking, shooting sports, veterinary sciences and small and large animal projects.
4-H members have the opportunity to attend leadership development camps throughout Colorado.
Leadership is also encouraged in the Chaffee County club by becoming an active participant or club officer.
To join, call the Chaffee County Extension Office at 719-539-6447. Membership is $25 per child. Deadline for new members to join is March 15.
For more information about Colorado 4-H, go to colorado4h.org. To find out about becoming a member or an adult mentor, call the Chaffee County Extension Office at 719-539-6447.
