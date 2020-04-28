Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County will host its first Bid Big and Stay (comfortably and safely) Home online fundraiser on Saturday.
The online event replaces the annual Casino Night and will benefit the club’s 880 youth and more than 50 program offerings, a press release stated.
The Bid Big online fundraiser has two parts: an online auction that will be open for three weeks and a live online program at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The online auction features items donated by local businesses, including a season pass for Monarch Mountain, sporting equipment, stays in Denver condos with local entertainment included, rafting and guided fishing trips and more.
The auction includes “Fund a Future,” an opportunity to donate to the club’s budget for programming.
The live online program, hosted by Executive Director Brian Beaulieu, kicks off the online auction and will feature appearances by the 2019 and 2020 Youths of the Year, Athena Kintgen and Carlos Barrientos, and 2020 Club Hero Jack Lee.
Join the 7 p.m. Saturday program on Zoom by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/85040405096 (password: bandg). There’s no need to download anything ahead of time.
The Bid Big Online Auction is available for preview before opening by visiting biddingforgood.com/auction/auctionhome.action?auctionId=341695895.
“While circumstances change, our mission does not,” Beaulieu said. “Although the club recently closed its doors on March 14 for safety reasons, outreach and youth development mentoring continue. Our staff is helping kids virtually with homework and weekly contests that challenge kids physically, mentally and creatively. I’m so proud of everyone’s efforts, especially our kids.”
Title sponsors for the fundraiser include Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, High Country Bank, Central Colorado Title & Escrow, Republic National Distributing, First Colorado Land Office, Nestlé Waters North America, BURM and Waste Management. More than 40 sponsors are participating.
For more information about Bid Big & Stay Home or the club itself, contact Brian Beaulieu at director@bgcchaffee.org or leave a message at 719-539-9500.
