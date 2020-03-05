The public is invited to attend the 9 a.m. meeting Saturday of the Central Colorado Unmanned Aerial Systems Club at the Buena Vista Airport conference room.
If you’re in the market for a drone, or just want information on what’s available this year in the “professional/consumer” drone space, you’ll want to attend.
Club member Stu Langrehr will present information from his research into the different offerings from DJI and many other manufacturers. He has a thorough presentation about the features available this year.
If you would like to attend, RSVP by email to ccuasclub@gmail.com or call 719-581-2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.