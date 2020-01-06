Meals on Wheels
Meals are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. Each lunch is served with milk. Most are served with bread and butter.
Congregate meals
The Upper Arkansas Area Agency on Aging Nutrition Program provides congregate meals with the same menus, served at noon Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Fourth and E streets, Salida. Call 539-3342 before 9:30 a.m. for congregate meal reservations. Cost for a meal is a voluntary contribution for seniors age 60 and older; people younger than 60 pay $11.
Transportation to the Episcopal Church is available to senior citizens by Chaffee Shuttle; call 530-8980.
Episcopal Church of the Ascension
Tuesday: Sweet and sour pork, brown rice, California vegetable blend, banana and whole wheat bread with butter.
Thursday: Meatloaf with sweet potatoes, brown gravy, Brussels sprouts, tossed vegetable salad, pineapple tidbits and whole wheat bread with butter.
Friday: Honey barbecue chicken, oven browned potatoes, broccoli and carrots, diced pears, carrifruit salad and whole wheat bread with butter.
Salida High School
Monday: Barbecue chicken, Parmesan encrusted broccoli, golden flaky biscuit, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Tuesday: Spicy refried bean and cheese burrito, Mexi-corn, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Wednesday: Ground beef lasagna, green beans, seasoned breadsticks, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Thursday: Hamburger, baked sweet potato fries, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Salida Middle School
Monday: Mac-n-cheese with diced ham, cheesy Parmesan peas, garlic breadsticks, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Tuesday: Sloppy joes, seasoned potato wedges, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Wednesday: Deb’s pizza, juicy sweet corn, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Thursday: Chicken fajitas with black beans, fajita veggies, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Longfellow Elementary School
Monday: Chicken Parmesan sandwich, green beans, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Tuesday: Chili Frito pie, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Wednesday: Pizza, corn, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Thursday: Mac-n-cheese, broccoli, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.