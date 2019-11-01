The Howard Hall Association will host a free dinner and “Ding, Dong, Decker is Dead” Celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. (or until the food runs out) Sunday at Howard Hall, 5510 CR 45 in Howard.
The association was forced to cancel a planned Octoberfest Dinner & Fundraiser when Howard and neighboring areas were put on either evacuation or pre-evacuation notice because of the Decker Fire, a press release stated.
The group is offering Sunday’s free dinner to replace the canceled event and to celebrate the community coming together during the fire.
“We know there may still be some displaced families that could use a good meal and support,” association member Sherree Vancil said.
Vancil said everyone is invited to enjoy a free dinner of spaghetti, homemade chili or brats and kraut, meet up with friends and neighbors and maybe talk about their experiences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.