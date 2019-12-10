Baba’s Magical Christmas food donation program at Kaleidoscope Toys, can use a little help with its efforts to assure local families are taken care of this holiday season.
“This year we’re preparing 17 food baskets filled with nonperishable items,” coordinator Shannon Nelson said. “We have a list of items we need, and we’re hoping when people go grocery shopping they can throw in an extra item or two and bring it to Kaleidoscope Toys, 116 F St., to help us fill our baskets.”
Baba’s Magical Christmas has been going for about 10 years in Salida but got its start with Nelson’s grandmother’s family tradition of adopting a family for Christmas. When Shannon’s daughter, Sabine Nelson, was little, she called her grandmother (Marta Nelson) Ba Ba.
“After my grandmother passed away, our family decided to keep up the tradition, and when I moved to Salida I got to know Donna Cole and Stephanie Perko at Kaleidoscope Toys and we started the program, naming it Baba after my Grandma,” Nelson said.
“The program really took off, and we appreciate the help from the business district and the school district in keeping it going.”
Donations can be taken to Kaleidoscope Toys. Needed items include cereal, juice, nuts, macaroni and cheese, pasta sauce, peanut butter, oatmeal, pasta, rice and potato sides in packages, cereal and protein bars, taco shells, dried fruit, pasta, crackers, jelly, canned foods and small packaged items for lunches such as boxed milk and juice, fruit cups, chips, cookies and snack crackers.
