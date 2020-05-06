It comes and I was scared,
Or rather I was unprepared,
For what would come in store for us all,
The mighty Pandemic.
It creeps across the Earth’s floor,
Takes some down and hunts for more,
We must keep our courage for,
The mighty Pandemic.
We stay away so safe from harm,
But it sets off every alarm,
As we in hide our own barn,
The mighty Pandemic.
But we will fight to stay away,
And keep our courage strong,
And fight it, yes we say,
The mighty Pandemic.
Ani DeShazo, age 10,
Salida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.