Nursing mothers in Salida and Buena Vista are invited to participate in the Global Big Latch On, a synchronized breastfeeding event, at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 3 to mark World Breastfeeding Week, Aug. 1-7.
Organized by the Chaffee County Breastfeeding Coalition, the Salida event will take place at Alpine Park and the Buena Vista event will be in Columbine Park.
For more information, call Lorraine Redmond at 719-530-2569.
