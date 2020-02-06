Chaffee County Public Health is encouraging the public to take advantage of two resources: its resource website and three receptacles for collecting unused and expired prescription drugs.
The website, chaffeeresources.com, is, as described by Mike Orrill with Chaffee County Public Health, “your one-stop hub for finding the health and wellness services Chaffee County has to offer.”
The website can be used on computers, smartphones and other mobile devices, and some of the items on the site include:
- Medical and mental health providers.
- Services for seniors.
- Services for children and teens.
- Pregnancy-related services.
- LGBTQ resources.
- Nutrition information.
- Diabetes information.
- Food pantries and other basic needs.
- Holistic health.
- Health blogs.
To keep the site up to date, anyone who would like to add their health and wellness service can do so by clicking on the “Register a New Resource” at the top of the page, or providers can update their information using the “Update a Resource” button.
For those looking to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs, three locations now offer safe drop boxes:
- Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 641 W. Third St., Salida.
- Buena Vista Drug, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 403 U.S. 24, Buena Vista.
- Salida Pharmacy and Fountain, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-7 p.m. Sunday.
Medications that can be accepted are prescriptions including prescribed controlled substances (DEA Schedule II-V), over-the-counter medicine, vitamins, liquid medications (small amounts in original, nonleaking containers), medicated patches, pet medication, unused drug injection cartridges such as EpiPens and insulin pens (needle must still be protected inside).
Items that cannot be accepted are marijuana, illicit drugs like heroin, LSD, etc., open needles, syringes or other sharps, chemotherapy drugs, medical tools and supplies, bloody or infectious waste and personal care items.
“These safe receptacles are an especially beneficial service in Chaffee County because unused and expired medications can easily be mistaken for candy by young children, and oftentimes older residents may forget what meds they are supposed to be taking and when,” Orrill said.
“Just as troubling, 35 percent of teens say it is very easy to get prescription drugs from their or their friends’ medicine cabinets where they can use it themselves or give it to their friends.
“According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, three out of four new heroin users started by misusing prescription drugs found in their homes. Properly disposing of unused and expired medicine is a simple way of fighting against the serious substance misuse and abuse problem we have in our country.”
