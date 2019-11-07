Fremont County organizers began work in October on plans to host the 2020 Heart of Colorado Rural Philanthropy Days conference Sept. 23-25, with events taking place in Cañon City and Florence.
About 300 people are expected to attend the conference, according to a press release.
Rural Philanthropy Days (RPD) is a statewide program that aims to help nonprofit leaders get the resources they need for their groups.
The Community Resource Center and Anschutz Family Foundation, along with local volunteers, coordinate RPD conferences in eight rural regions throughout Colorado. The Heart of Colorado region consists of Chaffee, Clear Creek, Custer, Fremont, Gilpin, Lake, Park, Summit and Teller counties.
RPD conferences are hosted in each rural region every four years, with the location rotating throughout the region.
RPD conferences bring together nonprofit groups, funding organizations and local governments to share ideas and develop ways to address regional issues.
“Sue Anschutz-Rodgers’ vision in creating this program 28 years ago was to get the funders, which are primarily based on the Front Range, to go to the nonprofits out in the state” said Abel Wurmnest, executive director of the Anschutz Family Foundation.
“Rural Philanthropy Days gives us an opportunity to meet with nonprofits and other local leaders in their hometowns to better understand the challenges and needs of the region in order to make the best grants that we can.”
Beth Lenz, regional recycling director with the Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments and Heart of Colorado RPD event co-chair, said, “This is a great opportunity to collaborate with the other counties in our region and bring attention to the issues we face, as well as highlight the solutions we’ve found to address those needs. Our nonprofits do amazing work with few resources, and RPD gives funders the chance to see that work.”
Lenz said the regional Steering Committee is still accepting members from across the nine-county region to help plan the conference.
For more information about Heart of Colorado Rural Philanthropy Days, visit heartofcorpd.org.
