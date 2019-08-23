Frantz Lake will be swimming with activity at noon Sept. 1 as up to 3,500 “Lucky Ducks” race to raise money for Salida Sunrise Rotary Charitable Funds projects.
Ticket-holders of the top-finishing ducks will receive cash prizes of $1,500 for first place, $1,000 for second place and $500 for third place, donated by Legends Kitchen & Bath and High Country Bank.
Other sponsors’ prizes valuing a total of more than $4,000 will be awarded for fourth through 17th place.
Lucky Ducks tickets are available for $10 each at Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, 406 W. U.S. 50.
Ticket purchasers need not be present to win.
Activities on race day will begin with games for kids at 10:30 a.m.
At 11 a.m. a 25-duck relay race will offer the opportunity to win $25. Chances to win cost $1 each.
Sponsors for the event include Legends Kitchen & Bath, High Country Bank, Dvorak Expeditions, Brady’s West, Salida Stove & Spa, Monarch Mountain, Pinon Real Estate Group, Mountain Haus Ski Shop, Captain Zipline, Su Casa Furniture & Sleep Shop, Little Red Hen Bakery and Badfish SUP.
For more information visit portal.clubrunner.ca/8364/SitePage/lucky-ducky-race.
