Holiday Park is seeking volunteers.
The annual event lets people adopt Christmas trees at Riverside Park to decorate or remember loved ones. Proceeds from the park are used to fund scholarships.
Vickie Sue Vigil, who organizes Holiday Park, said it’s a wonderful community event, and the community is invited to help.
They need help to do setup and take-down, Vigil said, and a few days are available for help.
At 9 a.m. Nov. 5 volunteers will take the trees from City Hall to Riverside Park. At 9 a.m. Nov. 6 and 10 a.m. Nov. 7 volunteers will check the trees to make sure the lights work.
At 9 a.m. Nov. 8 volunteers will put the trees on poles and put the hoops up.
Vigil said she’s not looking for long time commitments.
“If someone has extra hours and would like to help, we’d appreciate it,” she said.
Anyone interested can call Vigil at 719-539-3669 after 5 p.m. or call 719-221-3660. Or they can just show up behind the Touber Building Nov. 5, she said.
Vigil gave a special thank you to Altamont Landscaping, Chris Lake of Collegiate Peak Electric and the Salida High School Student Council for helping with Holiday Park.
