Salida Mountain Trails is seeking volunteers to help repair trails damaged by last week’s storm at a ShinDig work day starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Saturday’s work will focus on the most used close-in trails in the Arkansas Hills: North Backbone, Backbone, Frontside and possibly a few others depending upon number of volunteers, a press release stated.
Most of the work will involve using rakes and shovels to clear rockfall from the trail and address trail blowouts at numerous arroyos and gulch crossings.
Volunteers will meet at the North F Street parking lot for a 9 a.m. start but should arrive a bit early to sign work waivers.
Workers should take water and wear sturdy shoes/boots, appropriate clothes and work gloves. Eye protection is also suggested.
Salida Family Dentistry will sponsor lunch afterwards at its office, 7600 W. U.S. 50, and Soulcraft Brewing will provide beer.
SMT officials said plans for additional work to repair the trails will be announced soon. A few small groups are working during the week, and anyone who would like to participate can email salidamountaintrails@gmail.com.
The Salida Racing high school mountain biking team is working on the trails Friday, and SMT is coordinating with the city and county on repairs to the Calco road and CR 173.
