Meals on Wheels
Meals are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. Each lunch is served with milk. Most are served with bread and butter.
Congregate meals
The Upper Arkansas Area Agency on Aging Nutrition Program provides congregate meals with the same menus, served at noon Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Fourth and E streets, Salida. Call 539-3342 before 9:30 a.m. for congregate meal reservations. Cost for a meal is a voluntary contribution for seniors age 60 and older; people younger than 60 pay $11.
Transportation to the Episcopal Church is available to senior citizens by Chaffee Shuttle; call 530-8980.
Episcopal Church of the Ascension
Tuesday: Sloppy joe on a bun, scalloped potatoes, broccoli and carrots and an apple.
Thursday: Chicken cacciatore, seasoned green beans, smashed red potatoes, banana and whole wheat bread with butter.
Friday: Roast pork loin, brown gravy, smashed red potatoes, orange spiced carrots, orange and Mitzi’s whole wheat dinner roll.
Salida High School
Monday: Chicago-style all-beef franks, chips, coleslaw, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Tuesday: Volcano meatloaf, roasted seasoned potatoes, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Wednesday: Beef and broccoli stir fry, steamed brown rice, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Thursday: Chicken taco soup, quesadilla, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Salida Middle School
Monday: Beef soft tacos, corn, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Tuesday: Whole grain breaded chicken patty with mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Wednesday: Lasagna with ground beef, roasted broccoli, dinner roll, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Thursday: Hamburger or cheeseburger, sun chips, veggie of the day, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Longfellow Elementary School
Monday: Pasta with meat sauce, peas, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Tuesday: Barbecue pork sandwich, California veggies, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Wednesday: Bean and cheese burrito, corn with peppers, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Thursday: Hamburger, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
