Heart of the Rockies FiberArts Guild will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the First United Methodist Church, 228 E. 4th St.
Coffee starts at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m.
Following the business meeting, Judy Hoch will present a program on unusual buttons and garment fastenings with many examples to show.
The public is welcome to attend.
Annual membership in the guild is $35.
