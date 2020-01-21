El Pomar Foundation trustees in Colorado Springs approved a $5,000 grant to PeaceWorks Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides assistance for survivors of intimate partner violence, domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking in Park, Clear Creek and Jefferson counties and the Denver metro area.
The organization provides services such as a 24-hour crisis line, residential and nonresidential survivor counseling, a SafePet program and education programs about domestic violence.
The grant money will go toward general operating support for the organization.
For more information about PeaceWorks Inc. visit mountainpeace.org.
For information about El Pomar Foundation visit elpomar.org.
